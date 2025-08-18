Texans Signing WR Juwann Winfree

The Houston Texans are signing to a contract on Monday, according to Mike McCartney.

Winfree, 28, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve as a rookie.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster during the past three seasons until catching on with the Colts in 2023.

He’s spent time on and off the Colts’ practice squad and active roster before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason

In 2023, Winfree appeared in eight games for the Colts, making one start. He did not record any statistics.