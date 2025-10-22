Texans Tried Out CB Jerry Jacobs, Hosted TE Dalton Keene & DB George Odum

Per the wire, the Texans tried out CB Jerry Jacobs on Wednesday, while also hosting TE Dalton Keene and DB George Odum for visits.

Jacobs hasn’t worked out with a team since doing so for the Commanders back in November of 2024 and hasn’t played since 2023.

Jacobs, 28, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024, but Detroit declined to tender him a contract.

The Rams signed him to a contract and later cut him with an injury settlement back in August of 2024.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Lions. He recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections.