Texans Waive RB Dameon Pierce, Among Other Moves

The Houston Texans announced Thursday that they’ve waived RB Dameon Pierce.

The Texans also signed Ajani Carter to their active roster and elevated Jalen Mills and Jackson Woodard.

Houston also officially signed CB Damon Arnette Jr. to their practice squad.

Pierce was a breakout rookie a few years ago, but he’s since fallen out of favor in Houston.

He’s an interesting player to hit waivers and could be a potential claim candidate tomorrow.

Pierce, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of hisv$4,475,432 rookie contract that has an average annual value of $1,118,858.

In 2025, Pierce has appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.