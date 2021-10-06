Texans Waiving WR Anthony Miller

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are waiving WR Anthony Miller.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Houston isn’t flush with receiving threats and they traded a pick for Miller earlier this season.

Miller is owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season. The Texans should save the rest of that figure by cutting him.

Miller, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in two games for the Texans and caught five of 11 targets for 23 yards and a touchdown.