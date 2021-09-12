Texans Want Combination Of Six Players & Picks In Trade For Deshaun Watson

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans have asked interested teams in QB Deshaun Watson for a package that consists of six players and draft picks.

Schefter says that the Texans have been unwilling to budge from their trade price for Watson, who is set to be inactive for Week 1’s game against the Jaguars. Beyond that, Schefter says the Texans are prepared to keep Watson on their active roster all season, even though it will cost them $10.5 million.

Sources around the NFL have told Schefter they believe Texans GM Nick Caserio won’t budge on his asking price for Watson and accept anything less than the six combined players and picks.

As of now, no team has been willing to meet Caserio’s asking price without attaching conditions to the picks because of the ongoing investigations by the FBI, Houston Police Department and the NFL into the allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against Watson.

No charges have been filed against Watson up to this point and he and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

For what it’s worth, the Dolphins have been the team linked to Watson the most in recent months, but they have made it clear that Tua Tagovailoa is their guy this season.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.