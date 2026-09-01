Texans Will Address C.J. Stroud Extension Next Offseason If No Deal Before Week 1

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Texans GM Nick Caserio said they have had productive extension talks with QB C.J. Stroud, but nothing is imminent.

Caserio also mentioned they will re-address talks next offseason if nothing is done before Week 1.

“We’ll either get it figured out before the season starts, and if we don’t get it figured out before the season starts, then it’ll be something we address in the off-season,” Caserio said, via DJ Bien-Aime.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported Houston put extension talks with Stroud on pause to focus on locking up key defenders like Will Anderson and and Danielle Hunter among others. With both of those deals done, the Texans can re-shift their focus back to Stroud before the season gets underway.

Stroud is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and he’s scheduled to make a base salary of $25,904,000 in 2027 after Houston exercised his fifth-year option last year.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in 14 games for the Texans and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding the Texans and Stroud as the news is available.