Texans Worked Out Pair Of Tackles

The Houston Texans worked out OTs Nicholas Petit-Frere and D’Ante Smith on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.
Neither is being signed to a contract at this time, per Wilson.
Petit-Frere, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was entering the final year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that included a $1,147,811 signing bonus when he was let go in April. The 49ers signed him for a brief stint but let him go before camp.
In 2024, Petit-Frere appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making 10 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 122 tackle out of 140 players
