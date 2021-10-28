Texans Worked Out RBs Jaylen Samuels & Darius Jackson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans brought in running backs Jaylen Samuels and Darius Jackson for workouts on Thursday. 

Samuels, 25, was selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina State by the Steelers in 2018. He originally signed a four-year, $2,718,064 contract that included a $258,064 signing bonus.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him loose earlier this week. 

In 2020, Samuels played in three games for the Steelers, recording nine rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown with nine catches for 46 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

