According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans worked out six specialists on Tuesday to update their emergency lists in case of injury.

The list includes:

K Zane Gonzalez K Lucas Havrisik P Seth Vernon P Austin McNamara LS Tucker Addington

Wilson did not have the name of the final long snapper who worked out for Houston.

Gonzalez, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career back in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though and re-signed him to the practice squad. Carolina signed him away to their active roster.

Carolina signed Gonzalez to a two-year extension at the start of the 2022 offseason, but he was traded to the 49ers in March of 2023. He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and converted 20 of 22 field-goal attempts (90.9 percent) to go along with 22 of 23 extra-point tries (95.7 percent).