Texans Working Out Four Running Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are working out RB Artavis Pierce on Monday.

He adds former Jets RB Austin Walter will also be among the players working out for the Texans, as well as former Colts rookie Max Borghi and Cyrus Habibi-Likio.

They’re candidates to add more depth to Houston’s backfield if signed to the roster.

Pierce, 26, went undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2020 before catching on with the Bears. He was let go during the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad the following day. He was later promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut in Week 6 of the 2020 season.

Pierce was waived again in 2021 coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad. He bounced on and off for a chunk of the season before being cut in December. He had a brief stint with the Browns on their practice squad.

In 2020, Pierce rushed six times for the Bears and recorded 34 total yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown.