Texans WR John Metchie Will Likely Miss Season Following Leukemia Diagnosis

Texans WR John Metchie released a statement on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will likely miss his rookie season as a result.

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

Metchie, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama. He is working his way back from an ACL tear. The Texans used the No. 44 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He recently signed a four-year $8,070,172 rookie contract that includes a $3,049,216 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career at Alabama, Metchie appeared in 39 games and caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We wish Metchie the best in his recovery and will have more news on him as it becomes available.