Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders Visiting Two Teams

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders is visiting the Browns and Panthers over the next few days.

Sanders is projected to be a Day 2 pick. The Panthers hold picks No. 33, No. 39, and No. 65 while the Browns have picks No. 54 and No. 85.

Both teams are in the market for TE depth this offseason and seem like potential destinations for Sanders, who is one of the top prospects at his position this year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Sanders, 21, was first-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023 and he set a school record for receiving yards by a TE in 2023 with 682 yards.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Browns TE David Njoku.

During his three-year college career, Sanders caught 99 passes for 1295 yards (13.1 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns.