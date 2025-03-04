Texas WR Isaiah Bond Had 13 Formal Combine Meetings

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Texas WR Isaiah Bond had 13 formal meetings at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Wilson named 10 of the teams, including:

49ers Bills Browns Chargers Chiefs Colts Jaguars Packers Saints Titans

Per our Draft Visit Tracker, Bond also reportedly met with the Cowboys.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bond as the No. 94 player on his big board for the upcoming draft and the No. 12 receiver.

Bond, 20, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal.

Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal this past offseason before committing to Texas in January 2023.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.