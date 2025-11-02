Three Teams Have Expressed Trade Interest In Bengals LB Logan Wilson

According to Adam Schefter, three teams have expressed some trade interest to the Bengals in LB Logan Wilson following his request to be dealt.

Schefter lists the Bills, Cowboys and Colts as Wilson’s suitors. Buffalo and Dallas have major needs at linebacker on defense, along with Indianapolis.

A trade to Indy would reunite Wilson with DC Lou Anarumo, who was the play-caller for his entire career up until this season.

Wilson has been a constant in the Bengals’ lineup up until this season and was a team captain. However, he has been benched in recent weeks for fourth-round LB Barrett Carter.

That led to Wilson formally requesting a trade with the Bengals’ front office.

Wilson, 29, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 456tackles, a fumble recovery and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Wilson ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.