Three Teams Interested In LB Mack Wilson

Aaron Wilson reports that free agent LB Mack Wilson is speaking with three teams, including the Texans and his former team the Browns.

Wilson adds that the Patriots, his most recent team, is also an option.

Wilson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He just finished out his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract.

The Browns traded Wilson to the Patriots one year ago today in exchange for LB Chase Winovich.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 36 total tackles, one and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.