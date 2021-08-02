Titans Activate CB Caleb Farley, OT Ty Sambrailo & RB Jeremy McNichols From Injured Lists

The Tennessee Titans announced they activated CB Caleb Farley from the Non-Football injury list, and OT Ty Sambrailo and RB Jeremy McNichols from PUP.

Farley, 22, was the Titans first-round draft pick this year at No. 22 overall. He was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and a first-team All ACC selection in 2019, but opted out of the 2020 season.

During his college career at Virginia Tech, Farley recorded 56 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

Sambrailo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos in 2015. Denver traded him to the Falcons at the start of the 2017 season for a fifth-round pick.

Sambrailo played out the final year of his four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before re-signing with the Falcons on a three-year deal in 2019.

However, he was later released and eventually signed a one-year deal with the Titans last year. The Titans re-signed Sambrailo in March to a one-year, $1.9 million deal.

In 2020, Sambrailo appeared in 10 games for the Titans, making five starts for them.