Titans Activate OL Nicholas Petit-Frere From PUP List

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve activated OL Nicholas Petit-Frere from the active/PUP list.

Petit-Frere is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job this summer.

Petit-Frere, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus. Petit-Frere served a six-game suspension stemming from violating the league’s policy on gambling last year.

In 2023, Petit-Frere appeared in three games for the Titans, making two starts at right tackle.