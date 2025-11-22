Titans Activate RB Kalel Mullings, Elevate WR Xavier Restrepo

Per Ian Rapoport, the Titans are activating RB Kalel Mullings from injured reserve on Saturday.

The Titans are also elevating WR Xavier Restrepo for Week 12.

Mullings, 22, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Mullings has appeared in two games for the Titans but did not record any stats.