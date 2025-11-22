Titans Activate RB Kalel Mullings, Elevate WR Xavier Restrepo

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per Ian Rapoport, the Titans are activating RB Kalel Mullings from injured reserve on Saturday.

The Titans are also elevating WR Xavier Restrepo for Week 12.

Mullings, 22, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $840,000 in 2025. 

In 2025, Mullings has appeared in two games for the Titans but did not record any stats. 

