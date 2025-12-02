Titans Agree To Mutually Part Ways With LB Kyzir White

Per Jordan Schultz, the Titans have agreed to mutually part ways with LB Kyzir White.

White has been dealing with a hamstring injury and only appeared in one game so far this year, but he’s healthy now. He will go on waivers and will become a free agent if he clears.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he opted to sign with the Eagles in 2022.

Once again a free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals and reunited with HC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Philadelphia. He signed with the Titans’ practice squad in early September and was elevated once.

In 2025, White has appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.