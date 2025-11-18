Titans Announce Four Moves, Including Placing WR Calvin Ridley On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed WR Calvin Ridley on injured reserve with his season-ending broken leg.

To take his place, the team signed WR James Proche. They also added WRs Lance McCutcheon and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.

Ridley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He quickly tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after concluding his contract with Jacksonville, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Ridley appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 17 receptions on 36 targets for 303 yards (17.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.