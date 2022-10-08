Titans Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 5

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves on Sunday for Week 5’s game.

The full list includes:

Titans placed WR Treylon Burks on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Titans activated LB Monty Rice from the PUP list.

from the PUP list. Titans elevated WR Dez Fitzpatrick and LB Joe Schobert to their active roster.

Burks will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Burks, 22, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks signed a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes a $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Burks has appeared in four games for the Titans and caught 10 passes for 129 yards receiving to go along with two carries for 12 yards and no touchdowns.