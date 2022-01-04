Titans Announce Six Moves Including Releasing WR Golden Tate From P-Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced six roster moves on Tuesday for Week 18.

The full list includes:

Titans waived DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones .

and LB . Titans released WR Golden Tate , DB Rodney Clemons and DB Shyheim Carter from their practice squad.

, DB and DB from their practice squad. Titans place LB Monty Rice on the COVID-19 list.

Tate, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Seattle before signing a five-year, $31 million contract that included $13.25 million with the Lions.

Tate was traded to the Eagles and made a base salary of $7 million for the 2018 season. The Giants later signed him to a four-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $23 million fully guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his contract and was set to earn base salaries of $8.475 million and $5.975 million over the next two years when the Giants released him this past May.

The Titans signed Tate to a contract a few months ago.

In 2020, Tate appeared in 12 games and recorded 35 receptions for 388 yards receiving (11.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.