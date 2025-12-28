Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis Out With Achilles Injury

The Titans announced that they have ruled out CB Jalyn Armour-Davis after he was carted off with an Achilles injury.

Armour-Davis, 26, helped Alabama win the National Championship in 2018 and was named Second Team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played in just four games as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve during the 2022 season, and was limited to eight games in 2023.

After being waived by the Ravens, Armour-Davis was claimed by the Titans ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Armour-Davis appeared in 11 games for the Titans and made 10 starts, recording 34 tackles and two pass deflections.