Titans Claim OT Brant Banks Off Waivers From Packers

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have claimed OT Brant Banks off the waiver wire from the Packers.

He’s bounced on and off Green Bay’s roster a couple times but the Packers got caught trying to sneak him back to the practice squad.

Branks, 25, started his college career at Nebraska and was with the program for four years before transferring to Rice. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, then bounced on and off the roster to start the year.

During his final two years at Rice, Banks started 25 games at left guard and right tackle.