Titans Claimed S Jerrick Reed Off Waivers From Seahawks

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans have claimed S Jerrick Reed off the waiver wire from the Seahawks.

He was let go yesterday to make room on the roster for new WR Rashid Shaheed.

Reed, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico back in 2023. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract when Seattle waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off the roster this season.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded four total tackles.