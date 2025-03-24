Titans Claiming LB Curtis Jacobs Off Waivers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are claiming former Patriots LB Curtis Jacobs off waivers.

Jacobs, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2024 draft. He was waived after training camp and was claimed by the Patriots where he spent the 2024 season.

New England waived Jacobs in March 2025 after the new league year began.

In 2024, Jacobs appeared in nine games for the Patriots and recorded four total tackles.