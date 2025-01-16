Titans Complete Follow-Up Interview With Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Job

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve completed an in-person interview with Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job.
Here’s the full list of finalists for the job:
- Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
- Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
- Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
Many think Sullivan is the name to watch for the Titans’ job based on his ties to Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker from their time together in Tennessee.
Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.
The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!