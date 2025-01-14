Titans Complete In-Person GM Interview With Bills Director Of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

The Tennessee Titans announced they completed an in-person interview with Bills Director Of Player Personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager job.
We have completed an in-person interview for general manager with Terrance Gray, Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 14, 2025
Tennessee has six finalists it’s speaking to this week before making a decision. The list includes:
- Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
- Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
- Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!