Titans Complete In-Person GM Interview With Bills Director Of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Tennessee Titans announced they completed an in-person interview with Bills Director Of Player Personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager job. 

Tennessee has six finalists it’s speaking to this week before making a decision. The list includes: 

  • Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray
  • Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
  • Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
  • Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek
  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
  • Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting. 

