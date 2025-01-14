Titans Complete In-Person GM Interview With Bills Director Of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

The Tennessee Titans announced they completed an in-person interview with Bills Director Of Player Personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager job.

Tennessee has six finalists it’s speaking to this week before making a decision. The list includes:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.