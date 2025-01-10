Titans Complete Interview With Thomas Dimitroff For GM Job

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve completed their interview with former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff for their GM vacancy,

Here’s the updated list of candidates:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Dimitroff, 58, took his first NFL job with the Chiefs back in 1993 as a scout. He worked for the Lions, Browns and Patriots before being promoted to director of college scouting for New England in 2003.

After five years in the position, the Falcons hired Dimitroff as GM for the 2008 season.

Dimitroff had a strong run in Atlanta, winning executive of the year twice and helping build a team that went to the Super Bowl in 2016, before being let go earlier this season.

During his 13 years as Falcons GM, Dimitroff’s teams produced a record of 109-88 (55.3 percent), which includes six playoff appearances.