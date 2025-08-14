Titans Cut OT Chandler Brewer From IR With Settlement

The Tennessee Titans officially released OT Chandler Brewer from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Brewer, 28, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

The Jaguars signed Brewer and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts, later bringing him up to the active roster.

Brewer had a stint with the Saints but was cut loose in August of last year. He later signed to the Titans’ practice squad in November. Tennessee placed him on injured reserve last week.

In 2024, Brewer appeared in one game for the Titans.