Titans DB Julius Wood Suspended Six Games

Per Jim Wyatt, the NFL announced that Titans DB Julius Wood has been suspended for six games without pay for violating the Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.

Wood, 23, went undrafted out of East Carolina in 2024 before catching on with the Cowboys following the conclusion of the draft.

Dallas waived Wood at the end of August and he was claimed by the Titans soon after.

In 2024, Wood has appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded two tackles.

