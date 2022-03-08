Titans Decline To Tag OLB Harold Landry

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans have declined to place the franchise tag on OLB Harold Landry.

Pelissero adds the two sides will continue to work on a long-term deal but now nothing is preventing Landry from hitting free agency in a week and seeing what is out there.

Landry is coming off a breakout, double-digit sack season, and those kinds of pass rushers usually get paid.

The tag for Landry in 2022 would have been $18.7 million, fully guaranteed. Landry is thought to be seeking at least $16 million a year, which is what the Titans gave OLB Bud Dupree as a free agent last offseason.

Landry, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.