Titans Naming Mike McCoy Interim Head Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are expected to name Mike McCoy their interim head coach.

The Titans made the decision to fire HC Brian Callahan on Monday after the team’s loss to the Raiders.

McCoy has prior head-coaching experience, so I’m sure that weighed heavily in the team’s thinking.

Beyond that, promoting McCoy to head coach allows Titans DC Dennard Wilson and OC Nick Holz to remain in their current roles and give the staff more stability after HC Brian Callahan was let go.

McCoy, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2000 as their quarterbacks coach. He spent nine years in Carolina before departing to take the Broncos’ offensive coordinator position in 2009.

After four years of running the Broncos’ offense, the Chargers hired him as their head coach before firing him after the 2016 season. The Broncos re-hired him as their offensive coordinator soon after but he was fired after one season.

The Cardinals gave him another shot at being their offensive coordinator under Steve Wilks, but he lasted just seven games. He had a stint with the Jaguars as the QB coach before joining the Titans in 2025 as a senior offensive assistant.

During his four years in San Diego, McCoy led the Chargers to a record of 27-36 (42.9 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ coaching situation as the news is available.