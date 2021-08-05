Titans Expected To Sign OL Brent Qvale

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are expected to sign veteran OL Brent Qvale to a contract on Thursday.

The Saints recently hosted Qvale on a visit, but declined to sign him to a contract.

Qvale, 30, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2014. He finished his three-year, $1,575,000 rookie contract before returning to the Jets on two consecutive one-year deals in 2018 and 2019.

He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the 2019 preseason but was eventually activated in December and played in three games. He was then signed by the Texans in March of 2020.

In 2020, Qvale appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made three starts.