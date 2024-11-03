Titans Fear C Lloyd Cushenberry Has Torn Achilles

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Titans fear C Lloyd Cushenberry suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

The Titans will have Cushenberry undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but teams generally know whether someone has an Achilles tear.

If confirmed, this injury would cost Cushenberry the remainder of the season.

Cushenberry, 26, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished out a four-year, $4,655,988 rookie contract that included a $946,174 signing bonus and was testing the open market for the first time in 2024 when he agreed to a contract with the Titans this offseason.

In 2024, Cushenberry has appeared in and started all eight games at center for the Titans.