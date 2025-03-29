Titans ‘Getting Closer’ To Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick

“I would say everything is still on the table,” Borgonzi said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “From the beginning I said I wanted to go through the whole process, and I felt like our priority was to build the offensive line first, and we added (tackle) Dan Moore and (guard) Kevin Zeitler. Now we’re going through the process here with the college quarterbacks. But I’d say everything is still on the table right now.”

Ward is widely considered the favorite to be drafted with the top pick. Yesterday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tennessee is hosting Ward for an additional private workout and they have become increasingly impressed with Ward.”

Schefter mentioned it would take an even stronger package than before to convince them to trade down from the No. 1 overall pick. Ward also had dinner with the Titans before his Pro Day at Miami earlier this week.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.