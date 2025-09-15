Titans Give DT Jeffery Simmons Raise For 2025

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have agreed to revise DT Jeffery Simmons‘ contract on Monday.

According to Rapoport, Simmons receives a $632,529 raise for the 2025 season, which accounts for the 17th game check. His prior agreement did not include pay for 17th game.

Simmons, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

Simmons was due base salaries of $17.5 million and $20.173 million over the next two seasons.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.