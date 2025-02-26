Titans Grant OLB Harold Landry Permission To Seek Trade

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans have granted veteran OLB Harold Landry permission to seek a trade.

Landry is due a $17.5 million base salary in 2025 and was a player that stuck out as a potential cap cut. However, the Titans would probably prefer to trade Landry if they’re really thinking about releasing him.

Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

He’s due base salaries of $17.5 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Landry appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 71 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections and a safety.

We’ll have more on Landry as the news is available.