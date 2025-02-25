Titans Have Received Trade Calls For No. 1 Pick

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said today that while it’s early in the process, he’s already received some trade inquiries in the No. 1 overall pick, per Turron Davenport.

“We’ve had some phone calls. I’ll keep those phone calls close to the vest,” he said via Kevin Patra.

Borgonzi did tell Jim Wyatt that the Titans won’t take a discount on the No. 1 pick just because it’s viewed as a weaker draft class, noting any time the No. 1 pick is traded, a big return is the expectation.

There’s been a sense in league circles for a few weeks that Tennessee is open to moving down in order to collect more draft picks. The Titans earned the top pick with a 3-14 record and have numerous roster holes.

Beyond that, Borgonzi and other members of the Titans front office have expressed a desire to add more draft picks over the next few years, especially in the first three rounds.

However, the Titans also have a glaring need at quarterback and a chance to select the top prospect at the position, whoever they believe that is. Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders are both regarded as first-round prospects, though not surefire top prospects who would be top-five picks in most draft classes.

Borgonzi has also said the Titans won’t pass on a “generational” prospect with the No. 1 pick. Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter and Penn State OLB Abdul Carter are two other options who could fit that label if Tennessee sticks and picks but doesn’t take a quarterback.

If Tennessee does decide to trade the No. 1 pick, the groundwork for a trade could be laid at this week’s Scouting Combine.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ plans with the No. 1 pick as the news is available.