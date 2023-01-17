Titans Hire 49ers Exec. Ran Carthon As Next GM

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their next general manager.

Tennessee conducted their second interview with Carthon on Tuesday along with Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, so they were expected to quickly decide on the general manager job.

The full list of candidates for the Titans included:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Scheduled)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested, Declined)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook (Scheduled)

Titans exec Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

Titans exec Monti Ossenfort (Hired by Arizona)

Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

Carthon, 41, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.