Titans Hiring Dave Ziegler As Assistant GM

Per Albert Breer, the Titans are finalizing a deal with former Raiders GM Dave Ziegler as their assistant general manager.

New Orleans hired Ziegler in February of 2024 as a draft advisor after he was fired by the Raiders midseason in 2023.

Ziegler, 47, began his career as a special teams coordinator at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. From there, he worked as the WRs coach and special teams at Iona College and John Carroll University.

Ziegler held roles in the Broncos’ scouting department before he was hired by the Patriots. New England promoted him to assistant director of player personnel in 2020 and then eventually director of player personnel in 2021, replacing Texans GM Nick Caserio.

From there, the Raiders hired Ziegler as their general manager in January of 2022, replacing former GM Mike Mayock.

They later elected to fire him, along with HC Josh McDaniels back at the start of November 2023.

We will have more on Ziegler and the Titans as it becomes available.