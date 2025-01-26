Titans Hiring Dolphins’ Reggie McKenzie In Senior Scouting Role

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are set to hire Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie in a senior scouting role with the team.

The Titans actually interviewed McKenzie for their GM vacancy a few weeks ago before settling on Mike Borgonzi.

McKenzie is the second former GM the Titans have added to their front office after agreeing to a deal with Dave Ziegler.

McKenzie, 61, is a former 10th-round pick of the Raiders back in 1985. He played for the Raiders, Cardinals, and 49ers before becoming an NFL executive in 1994.

After 18 years in Green Bay, McKenzie was hired by the Raiders as their GM in 2012. He was fired from his position with the Raiders when Jon Gruden took full control of the organization. The Dolphins hired him as senior personnel executive in 2019.

During his six years in Oakland, McKenzie’s teams have gone 39-70 including one playoff appearance.