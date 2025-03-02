Titans Hosting QBs Cam Ward & Shedeur Sanders For Pre-Draft Visits This Week

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Titans are hosting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward this week for pre-draft visits.

The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and made it clear that they will consider taking a quarterback to open the draft. However, no decision is expected to be made until closer to the draft.

There are some teams to watch in terms of trades up the board to No. 1 including the Browns, Giants and Raiders. Either way, the Titans will want to be confident in their assessment of the top quarterback prospects before seriously considering trade offers for the top pick.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.