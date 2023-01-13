Titans Interviewing 49ers Exec Ran Carthon & Browns Exec Glenn Cook Friday For GM Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are scheduled to interview 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook on Friday for their GM vacancy.

Beyond that, Tennessee is scheduled to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham on Saturday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Titans:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Scheduled)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested, Declined)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook (Scheduled)

Titans exec Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

Titans exec Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

Carthon, 41, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.

Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting from 2016 to 2019 before being promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2020.

Prior to Cleveland, Cook served as a scouting assistant with the Colts from 2011 to 2012 and was a pro scout with the Packers from 2012 to 2015. The Browns promoted him to Assistant General Manager last year.

Cook previously interviewed with the Bears and the Vikings for their vacant general manager positions.

Cunningham, 37, got his start with the Ravens in their front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008. He also worked as a scout before being hired by the Eagles in 2017 as their director of college scouting.

He continued to work his way up in the Eagles front office before leaving to take the assistant GM job with the Bears in 2022.