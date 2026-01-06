Titans Interviewing Jason Garrett For HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that former Cowboys HC and NBC analyst Jason Garrett is interviewing Friday for the Titans head coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Titans’ job:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Schedule)

Garrett, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Dolphins back in 2005 as their quarterbacks coach. After two years in Miami, the Cowboys hired him as their offensive coordinator and he eventually worked his way up to head coach.

The Cowboys allowed Garrett’s contract to expire at the end of the 2019 season as opposed to firing him and he joined the Giants as their offensive coordinator. New York fired Garrett last year.

In 2021, the Giants offense ranked No. 23 in total yards per game, No. 25 in points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 19 in passing yards at the time he was let go.

Over the course of his 10 years in charge of the Cowboys, Garrett led the team to a record of 85-67 (55.3 percent), which includes three playoff appearances.