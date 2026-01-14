Titans Interviewing Mike McDaniel In Person Today, Arthur Smith Virtually

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans are interviewing former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel in person at their team facility today.

He adds the team will also conduct a virtual interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith today.

Here’s where the Titans’ coaching search stands now:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Interim HC Mike McCoy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ coaching search as the news is available.