Titans Interviewing Steelers Secondary Coach Teryl Austin For Defensive Coordinator Job

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Titans are interviewing Steelers senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator.

Tennessee operated without a true defensive coordinator last year and split duties between HC Mike Vrabel and other members of the defensive coaching staff.

However, Vrable made it clear that they would be hiring a defensive coordinator this offseason.

Austin, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season.