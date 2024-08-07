Titans LB Garrett Wallow Out For 2024 With Torn Pec

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced LB Garret Wallow tore his pectoral muscle and will be out for the rest of the season, per Jim Wyatt.

Wallow will likely be placed on injured reserve soon making him ineligible to return later this season.

Wallow, 25, was a three-year starter at TCU and a first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. He was drafted by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wallow was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $3,775,882 million with a $295,882 signing bonus when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off the unit until the Titans signed him away to their active roster.

In 2023, Wallow appeared in two games for the Texans and three for the Titans, recording six total tackles all with Tennessee.