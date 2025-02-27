Titans Likely To Host Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders & Abdul Carter For Official Draft Visits

The Titans had a formal Combine interview with Miami QB Cam Ward, per Terry McCormick of Main Street Media. He adds they also had a formal Combine interview with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

McCormick adds the Titans will probably host Ward, Sanders and Penn State OLB Abdul Carter for official visits later this spring.

The Titans have the No. 1 pick and it seems like this is the group of players they are most likely to consider using the selection on, assuming they don’t trade down.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.