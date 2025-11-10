Titans Made Four Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed OLB Nate Lynn to the practice squad and released WR Lance McCutcheon.

The team also designated RB Kalel Mullings and S Mike Brown to return from injured reserve. This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Mullings, 22, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Mullings has appeared in two games for the Titans but has not recorded any stats.